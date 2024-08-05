Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1815 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3236 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1384 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
764 $
Price in auction currency 764 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search