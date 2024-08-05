4 Escudos 1815 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1815 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3236 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

