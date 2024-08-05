4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1814 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

