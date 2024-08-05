Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1814 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1039 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2342 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
