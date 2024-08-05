Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1814 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (2)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1039 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2342 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 1, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

