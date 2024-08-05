Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1811 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34443 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Mexico 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4279 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Mexico 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Mexico 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - June 15, 2011
Mexico 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - June 15, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date June 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Mexico 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

