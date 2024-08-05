Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1811 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34443 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4279 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
