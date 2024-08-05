Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1810 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Briggs & Bustos Numismatic Auctions auction for MXN 80,000. Bidding took place September 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4551 $
Price in auction currency 80000 MXN
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
