4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1810 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Briggs & Bustos Numismatic Auctions auction for MXN 80,000. Bidding took place September 8, 2023.

