Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1810 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Briggs & Bustos Numismatic Auctions auction for MXN 80,000. Bidding took place September 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 8, 2023
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4551 $
Price in auction currency 80000 MXN
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction CNG - October 7, 2015
Seller CNG
Date October 7, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Mexico in 1810 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search