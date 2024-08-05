Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1816 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1602 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
