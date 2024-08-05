Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1816 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1602 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - July 21, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Mexico 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 7, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 28, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date January 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Mexico 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Mexico in 1816 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search