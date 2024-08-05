2 Escudos 1816 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1816 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3) VF (7) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) NCS (1)