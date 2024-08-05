Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1814 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3231 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

  All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Morton & Eden - November 14, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 14, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Mexico 2 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Mexico 2 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price

Mexico 2 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Mexico 2 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Mexico 2 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 2 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

