Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1814 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1814 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3231 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 14, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
