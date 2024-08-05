Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1816 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22246 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos - April 17, 2021
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date April 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - October 13, 2019
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - October 13, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 19, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 23, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Mexico in 1816 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search