1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1816 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22246 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
