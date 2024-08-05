1 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1816 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22246 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

