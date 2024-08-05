1 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1815 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

