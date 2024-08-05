Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1815 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1054 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
