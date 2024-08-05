Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1815 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1054 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Herrero - December 13, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

