Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1815 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1815 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1815 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1815 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32683 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1815 Mo HJ at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1815 Mo HJ at auction Chaponnière - May 21, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2051 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
Mexico 1 Escudo 1815 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1815 Mo HJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1815 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1815 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1815 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1815 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1815 Mo HJ at auction Herrero - December 13, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1815 Mo HJ at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Mexico in 1815 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search