1 Escudo 1815 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1815 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32683 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU50 (1) Service NGC (3)