1 Escudo 1815 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1815 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32683 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2051 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
