Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1809 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31371 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Service
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Briggs & Bustos - March 8, 2024
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Briggs & Bustos - April 13, 2023
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 8, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 9, 2022
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Silicua Coins - February 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction VL Nummus - October 25, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Silicua Coins - December 4, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

