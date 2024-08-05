Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1809 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1809 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31371 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
