Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1/2 Escudo 1820 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1820 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search