Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1818 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31370 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 670 EUR
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - April 18, 2019
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - April 18, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 28, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date January 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Mexico in 1818 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 1/2 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search