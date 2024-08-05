Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1818 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31370 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 670 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
12
