1/2 Escudo 1818 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1818 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31370 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (12) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (9)

Cayón (3)

Heritage (5)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (2)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

UBS (1)