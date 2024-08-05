1/2 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1817 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4148 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (2)