Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1/2 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1817 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4148 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1370 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
