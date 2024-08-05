Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1/2 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1817 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4148 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1370 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1817 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

