Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1815 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4146 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,275. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (19)
- Cayón (5)
- CNG (2)
- Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (7)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date October 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search