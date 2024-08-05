1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1815 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4146 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,275. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (16) VF (29) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (9)

