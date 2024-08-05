Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1815 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4146 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,275. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CNG (2)
  • Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - June 2, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - May 27, 2021
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - May 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos - October 17, 2020
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date October 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1815 Mo JJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Mexico in 1815 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 1/2 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search