Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1756
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1756 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24691 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (26)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (7)
- Chaponnière (2)
- CNG (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (17)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (9)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Stack's (10)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2997 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search