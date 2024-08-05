Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1756 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24691 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (26)
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (17)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3150 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2997 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - February 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 8, 2023
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

