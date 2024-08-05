8 Escudos 1756 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1756 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24691 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

