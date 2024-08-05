Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1755 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21341 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4293 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Stack's - May 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2018
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 14, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

