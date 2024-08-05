Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1754
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1754 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31109 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4063 $
Price in auction currency 3700 EUR
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5405 $
Price in auction currency 95000 MXN
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
