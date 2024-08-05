Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1754 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31109 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (4)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Cayón (10)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (2)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4063 $
Price in auction currency 3700 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 8, 2023
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5405 $
Price in auction currency 95000 MXN
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Aurea - December 1, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

