Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1753 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1753
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1753 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31649 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4392 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
