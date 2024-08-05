8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1751 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50455 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (5) VF (12) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (13)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Cayón (3)

Heritage (3)

HERVERA (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (2)