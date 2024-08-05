Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1751 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50455 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3733 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Jesús Vico - April 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

