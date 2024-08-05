Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1751 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1751
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1751 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50455 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3733 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
