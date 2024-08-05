Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1749 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34118 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,700. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4282 $
Price in auction currency 3900 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
4135 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Nihon - March 3, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date March 3, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Mexico in 1749 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
