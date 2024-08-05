Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1749 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1749
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1749 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34118 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,700. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4282 $
Price in auction currency 3900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
4135 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
