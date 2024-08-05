Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1759 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1759 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 378 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3294 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1969 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
