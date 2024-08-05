Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1757 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1757 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2085 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4502 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
17000 $
Price in auction currency 17000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
