Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1757 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1757 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1757 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1757 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2085 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Stack's (3)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4502 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
17000 $
Price in auction currency 17000 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

