4 Escudos 1756 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1756
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1756 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31119 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4392 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
