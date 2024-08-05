Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1756 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1756 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1756 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1756 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31119 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 4 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4392 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

