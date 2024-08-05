Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1755 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1755
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1755 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31118 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3055 $
Price in auction currency 3055 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
