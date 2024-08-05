Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1755 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1755 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1755 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1755 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31118 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 4 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Mexico 4 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3055 $
Price in auction currency 3055 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

