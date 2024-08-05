4 Escudos 1754 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1754 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)