4 Escudos 1754 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1754
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1754 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1410 $
Price in auction currency 1410 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1528 $
Price in auction currency 1528 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
