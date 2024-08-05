Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1753 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1753
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1753 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.
