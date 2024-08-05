Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1753 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1753 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1753 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1753 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.

Mexico 4 Escudos 1753 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1753 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1293 $
Price in auction currency 1293 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1753 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

