Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1751 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1751 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1751 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1751 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 4 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1445 $
Price in auction currency 1301 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
Mexico 4 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

