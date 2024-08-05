Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1751 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1751
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1751 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1445 $
Price in auction currency 1301 EUR
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
