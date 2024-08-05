Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1750 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1750
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1750 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31114 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Boule (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2820 $
Price in auction currency 2820 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
12925 $
Price in auction currency 12925 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
