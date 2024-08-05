Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1750 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1750 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1750 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1750 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31114 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Boule (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Nihon - March 3, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date March 3, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Boule - December 2, 2016
Seller Boule
Date December 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2820 $
Price in auction currency 2820 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
12925 $
Price in auction currency 12925 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Mexico 4 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 4 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Mexico in 1750 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search