Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1749 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1749 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1749 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1749 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2084 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Morton & Eden - November 14, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
