4 Escudos 1749 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1749 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2084 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (3)