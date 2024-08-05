Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1748 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1748
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1748 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2083 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
