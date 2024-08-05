4 Escudos 1748 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1748 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2083 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

