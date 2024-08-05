Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1757 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1757 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Stack's (6)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3962 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search