2 Escudos 1757 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1757 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Сondition AU (5) XF (5) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU53 (5) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)