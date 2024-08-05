Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1756 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2196 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Jesús Vico - November 5, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Mexico 2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

