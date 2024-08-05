Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1756 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1756
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1756 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2196 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
