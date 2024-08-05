Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1755 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1755 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1755 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1755 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31105 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Briggs & Bustos - November 4, 2022
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
915 $
Price in auction currency 18000 MXN
Mexico 2 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3071 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1755 Mo MM at auction Leu - May 7, 2001
Seller Leu
Date May 7, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

