Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1754 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1754 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1754 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1754 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Briggs & Bustos Numismatic Auctions auction for MXN 57,500. Bidding took place March 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Briggs & Bustos - March 8, 2024
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3406 $
Price in auction currency 57500 MXN
Mexico 2 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Mexico 2 Escudos 1754 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

