Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1754 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1754
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1754 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Briggs & Bustos Numismatic Auctions auction for MXN 57,500. Bidding took place March 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3406 $
Price in auction currency 57500 MXN
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
