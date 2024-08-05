2 Escudos 1754 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1754 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Briggs & Bustos Numismatic Auctions auction for MXN 57,500. Bidding took place March 8, 2024.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) VG (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) VG8 (1) Service NGC (2)