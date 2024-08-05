Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1753 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1753
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1753 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31829 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
