Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1753 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1753 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1753 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1753 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31829 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1753 Mo MF at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1753 Mo MF at auction Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1753 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1753 Mo MF at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1753 Mo MF at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1753 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1753 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1753 Mo MF at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1753 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 2 Escudos 1753 Mo MF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******

