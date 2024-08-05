2 Escudos 1752 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1752 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

