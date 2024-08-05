Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1752 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1752 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1752 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1752 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1207 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1344 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction Herrero - December 13, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1752 Mo MF at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

