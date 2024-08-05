Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1751 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1751 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1751 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1751 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31101 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
758 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
664 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1751 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
