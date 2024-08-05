Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1751 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1751
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1751 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31101 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
758 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
664 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
