Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1749
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1749 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31099 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search