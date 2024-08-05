Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1749 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31099 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Stack's - November 18, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2012
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1749 Mo MF at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

