Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1748
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1748 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (1)
- Leu (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
631 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 14, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
