Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1748 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
631 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Heritage - December 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Heritage - May 14, 2020
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Heritage - May 14, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date May 14, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 9, 2004
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 9, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 2 Escudos 1748 Mo MF at auction Leu - May 7, 2001
Seller Leu
Date May 7, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

