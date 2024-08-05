Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1747 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1747
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1747 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31097 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,975. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
