Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1747 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1747 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1747 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1747 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31097 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,975. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Stack's (4)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Mexico 2 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 2 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Mexico 2 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Mexico 2 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 2 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Mexico in 1747 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search