Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1759 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1759 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1759 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1759 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1759 Mo MM at auction Heritage - May 14, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date May 14, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1759 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
940 $
Price in auction currency 940 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1759 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1759 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1759 Mo MM at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

