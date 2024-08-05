Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1759 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1759 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
Seller Heritage
Date May 14, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
940 $
Price in auction currency 940 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
