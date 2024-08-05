1 Escudo 1757 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1757 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31202 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

