Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1757 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1757 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31202 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (6)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2670 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 2, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search