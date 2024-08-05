Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1755 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
722 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1016 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction Jesús Vico - April 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction Cayón - April 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date April 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

