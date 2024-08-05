Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1755 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1755
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1755 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
722 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1016 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
