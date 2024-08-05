Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1753 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (3)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1824 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF at auction Jesús Vico - June 7, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF at auction Stack's - June 15, 2011
Mexico 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF at auction Stack's - June 15, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date June 15, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Mexico 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Mexico 1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

