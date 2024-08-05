Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1753 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1753
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1753 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1824 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
