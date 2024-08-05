Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1752 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1752
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1752 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6086 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
