1 Escudo 1752 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1752 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6086 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Сondition VF (3) VG (1) Condition (slab) VG10 (1) Service NGC (1)