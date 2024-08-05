Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1752 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1752 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1752 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1752 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6086 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1752 Mo MF at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1752 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1752 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1752 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1752 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

