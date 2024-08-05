Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1751 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1751
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1751 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31957 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2674 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search