Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1750 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1750 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1750 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1750 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31087 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,170. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1750 Mo MF at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1750 Mo MF at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1750 Mo MF at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
659 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1750 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Mexico 1 Escudo 1750 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1750 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1750 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1750 Mo MF at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1750 Mo MF at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1750 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1750 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1750 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1750 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

