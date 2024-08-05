Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1749 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1749 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1749 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1749 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22288 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1749 Mo MF at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1749 Mo MF at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1749 Mo MF at auction Jesús Vico - January 23, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date January 23, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
999 $
Price in auction currency 999 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Mexico 1 Escudo 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Mexico 1 Escudo 1749 Mo MF at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Mexico in 1749 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search