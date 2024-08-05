Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1749 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1749 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22288 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
999 $
Price in auction currency 999 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
