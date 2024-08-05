1 Escudo 1749 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1749 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22288 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)