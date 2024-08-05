Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1748 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1748
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1748 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31085 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search