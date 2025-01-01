flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Coins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1826

Silver coins

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1826
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1826
2/3 Thaler 1826
Average price380 $
Sales
052
Obverse 4 Schilling 1826
Reverse 4 Schilling 1826
4 Schilling 1826
Average price110 $
Sales
044
Obverse Shilling 1826
Reverse Shilling 1826
Shilling 1826
Average price
Sales
00
Category
Year
